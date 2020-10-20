Harrison's Sandbox

Reverse engineering digital COVID-19 certificates
Many countries are in the process of rolling out digital COVID-19 certificates. In Europe, most of these appear to be in the form of a QR code. I recently received my own certificate, and was curious about the data it contained, as well as the supporting infrastructure around certificate verification.…Read more ⟶
Decrypting GSM SMS traffic
In this post, I’ll go over how to decrypt your own 2G GSM SMS messages by pulling encryption keys off your SIM card and processing the data with gr-gsm.…Read more ⟶
A look at GSM
A practical look at 2G GSM security after three decades…Read more ⟶
Patching the adb daemon to run as root
How to get root on nontraditional Android devices by patching the adbd binary.…Read more ⟶